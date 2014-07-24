Dubai telco du trims 2014 revenue growth guidance to 8-10 pct - CEO

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates’ second-biggest telecoms operator, expects 2014 revenue growth to be between 8 and 10 percent, Chief Executive Osman Sultan said on Thursday, marginally lower than its projections earlier this year.

In May, the firm had said it aims to maintain double-digit revenue growth in 2014.

Sultan also said he expects network sharing between UAE telecoms operators to start before end of year, giving customers the option to switch between firms to avail broadband and voice services.

“Customers will have the choice before the end of the year, this will include Voice over IP services (VoIP) and broadband and internet protocol television (IPTV) will be added later,” Sultan told reporters on a post earnings conference call.

CEO Sultan does not expect the network sharing to have an immediate impact on the revenue of the firm but expect some feed-through on earnings in the medium term. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem and Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)