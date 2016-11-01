FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UAE telco du Q3 net profit falls 6.7 pct
November 1, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 10 months ago

UAE telco du Q3 net profit falls 6.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates' No.2 telecom operator, reported a 6.7 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday, extending an earnings slump.

The firm had reported declining profits in the preceding seven quarters, according to Reuters data. Chief Executive Osman Sultan said in July the firm needed to regain momentum in the prepaid mobile market if it was to counteract the impact of higher government taxes.

Du, which ended rival Etisalat's domestic monopoly in 2007, made a net profit of 457.2 million UAE dirhams in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 489.8 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

Three analysts on average forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 435.2 million dirhams.

Third-quarter revenue was 3.14 billion dirhams. This compares with 3.05 billion dirhams a year ago. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

