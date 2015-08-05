FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE telco du Q2 profit falls 8 pct, in line with estimates
August 5, 2015 / 4:50 AM / 2 years ago

UAE telco du Q2 profit falls 8 pct, in line with estimates

DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates’ No.2 telecom operator, reported an 8 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, in line with analyst estimates.

The firm, which ended rival Etisalat’s domestic monopoly in 2007, made a net profit of 502 million dirhams ($136.7 million) in the three months to June 30, down from 547.7 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 500.6 million dirhams.

Second-quarter revenue was 3.09 billion dirhams. This compares with 3.02 billion dirhams a year ago.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

