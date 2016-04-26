FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UAE telco du Q1 net profit slips 1.4 pct as tax rate rises
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 26, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

UAE telco du Q1 net profit slips 1.4 pct as tax rate rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, April 26 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates’ No.2 telecom operator, reported a 1.4 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Tuesday after it paid a higher rate of tax than a year earlier.

The firm, which ended rival Etisalat’s domestic monopoly in 2007, had reported declining profits in the preceding five quarters according to Reuters data.

Du made a net profit of 480.1 million dirhams ($130.72 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 487.1 million dirhams in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement.

Analysts at EFG Hermes and SICO Bahrain forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 480.7 million dirhams and 501.6 million dirhams respectively.

First-quarter revenue was 3.09 billion dirhams, up 1.3 percent on a year ago.

For 2016, du will pay 15 percent of its regulated revenue - which excludes the likes of handset sales - and 30 percent profit of its regulated profit in royalties. These taxes are up from 12.5 and 30 percent respectively in 2015 and have steadily increased from 2012 onwards.

$1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.