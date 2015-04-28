FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 28, 2015 / 4:51 AM / 2 years ago

UAE telco du Q1 net profit drops 0.6 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Du, the United Arab Emirates’ No.2 telecom operator, reported a 0.6 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, missing analysts’ estimates.

The firm, which ended rival Etisalat’s domestic monopoly in 2007, made a net profit of 487.1 million dirhams ($132.6 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 490.3 million dirhams in the year-earlier period.

Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast du would make a quarterly profit of 564.7 million dirhams.

First-quarter revenue was 3.05 billion dirhams. This compares with 2.96 billion dirhams a year ago.

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
