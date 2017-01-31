FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UAE's EITC to launch Virgin Mobile brand in country
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
January 31, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 7 months ago

UAE's EITC to launch Virgin Mobile brand in country

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Co (EITC), the holding company for United Arab Emirates phone service provider du, will launch Virgin Mobile as a new brand in the UAE, EITC's chief executive Osman Sultan said on Tuesday.

EITC will have full ownership, management and operation of the Virgin Mobile brand in the country, Sultan told a news conference.

Virgin Mobile will use EITC's network and infrastructure in the same way that du does, and EITC has created an internal business unit to handle the brand in the UAE, he added. Karim Benkirane has been appointed managing director of Virgin Mobile UAE's operations, reporting to Sultan. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Andrew Torchia)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.