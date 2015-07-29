FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai airport traffic rises 16.7 pct y/y in June
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 29, 2015 / 8:40 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai airport traffic rises 16.7 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 29 (Reuters) - Dubai International Airport recorded a 16.7 percent year-on-year jump in passenger traffic in June, reflecting runway maintenance during the summer of 2014, the operator of the world’s busiest airport by international traffic said on Wednesday.

Traffic rose to 5.91 million passengers from 5.07 million the same time last year, Dubai Airports said.

The growth in traffic was mitigated by a drop in the number of passengers during Ramadan, the month of fasting for Muslims, which coincided with June.

Growth was powered by traditional markets in the Indian subcontinent and Gulf countries, as well as Western Europe, Africa and North America.

Airlines Flydubai and Emirates launched new connections to Eastern Europe, the top region in terms of percentage growth.

“We ... anticipate the growth trend to continue throughout the remainder of second half to help us reach our annual forecast of over 79 million passengers,” said Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports.

Dubai International Airport was reduced to one runway during May and July 2014 for maintenance which lasted 80 days. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.