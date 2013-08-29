FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Dubai airport passenger traffic up 6.1 pct in July
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official's 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 29, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Dubai airport passenger traffic up 6.1 pct in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects freight volumes in last paragraph after airport revised data)

DUBAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic at Dubai’s main airport climbed 6.1 percent in July from a year earlier, despite a seasonal slowdown in local traffic, airport authorities said on Wednesday.

Dubai International, one of the world’s busiest airports, handled 5.31 million passengers in July compared with 5.01 million in the corresponding period of 2012, Dubai Airports said in a statement.

Traffic in the first seven months of the year was up 15.3 percent to 37.97 million passengers.

All regions recorded positive growth in Dubai traffic during July with the exception of the Middle East and Gulf, which dropped 12.6 percent and 8.0 percent respectively as Ramadan, the Muslim month of fasting, coincided with a summer slowdown.

Passengers from Western Europe increased 13.4 percent, as that region replaced India as the top source of traffic.

Freight volume through the airport rose 1.2 percent during July to 206,950 tonnes; volume in the first seven months climbed 9.8 percent to 1.40 million tonnes. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.