Dubai airport traffic cut by runway work in June
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 9:55 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai airport traffic cut by runway work in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Passenger traffic through Dubai’s main airport dropped 8.5 percent from a year earlier in June to 5.07 million people, as construction temporarily reduced its capacity, operator Dubai Airports said on Thursday.

Dubai International, one of the world’s busiest airports, cut back flights by about 26 percent for an 80-day period that ended on Monday, as first one runway and then the other was closed for resurfacing and other work.

In the first half of this year, passenger traffic expanded 6.2 percent to 34.68 million people. Dubai Airports said the resuming full operations would permit renewed traffic growth towards the end of this year.

Cargo volumes in June dropped 14.3 percent to 180,025 tonnes. First-half volumes edged down 1.8 percent to 1.18 million tonnes. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
