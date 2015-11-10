Airbus seen close to fresh A320 order from VietJet

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Airbus is putting the finishing touches to a deal with Vietnam’s VietJet for a top-up order of A320-family jets, industry sources said.

An announcement of the deal, which some industry sources estimate to cover 10-20 aircraft, is expected at the Dubai Airshow later on Tuesday.

Airbus declined comment.

Both Airbus and Boeing have seen a sharp drop in fresh orders this week compared to the last such event in 2013, which saw record demand for new jets from Gulf carriers.