Airbus seen close to fresh A320 order from VietJet
November 10, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus seen close to fresh A320 order from VietJet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Airbus is putting the finishing touches to a deal with Vietnam’s VietJet for a top-up order of A320-family jets, industry sources said.

An announcement of the deal, which some industry sources estimate to cover 10-20 aircraft, is expected at the Dubai Airshow later on Tuesday.

Airbus declined comment.

Both Airbus and Boeing have seen a sharp drop in fresh orders this week compared to the last such event in 2013, which saw record demand for new jets from Gulf carriers.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Nadia Saleem

