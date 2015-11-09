Boeing 'frustrated' with delays in US approvals for Gulf fighter sales

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is “a little frustrated” with delays in getting U.S. government approvals for fighter jet sales to countries in the Gulf region, but hopes to see movement on those deals early next year, a senior Boeing executive said on Monday.

Jeff Kohler, Boeing’s vice president for international business development, told reporters the government review process had taken longer than expected.

“We’re a little frustrated, and I know the customers are in the region,” Kohler told reporters at the Dubai Airshow. He gave no details on the specific deals or the number of jets involved. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Stephen Coates)