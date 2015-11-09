FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Boeing partners with Tata to build Apache fuselages in India
November 9, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-Boeing partners with Tata to build Apache fuselages in India

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Monday it will enter a joint venture partnership with India’s Tata Advanced Systems (TASL) to build fuselages for the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter in India.

The venture will compete for contracts to manufacture additional Boeing platforms, both commercial and defence, the U.S. aerospace giant said in a statement at the Dubai Airshow.

“Over the last 12 months, we have doubled our sourcing from India and are committed to continue that journey,” said Pratyush Kumar, President of Boeing India.

Boeing gave no financial details about the arrangement.

TASL is a wholly owned aerospace and defence subsidiary of Tata Sons, the holding company of one of India’s largest conglomerates. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
