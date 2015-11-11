FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AIRSHOW-UAE in final stages of talks to buy Rafale jets-air chief
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-UAE in final stages of talks to buy Rafale jets-air chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is in the final stages of negotiations to buy French Rafale fighter jets, the head of the Gulf nation’s air force told Reuters on Wednesday.

Defence sources have said Abu Dhabi is looking to purchase 60 fighter jets and is closely studying the Dassault-built Rafale after an earlier evaluation of the four-nation Eurofighter.

“I think we are in the final stage of negotiations,” Major General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, said when asked how close the UAE was to a deal to buy the Rafale.

He also stressed that no final decision had been taken.

Dassault Aviation was not immediately for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by William Maclean)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.