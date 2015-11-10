UAE says signs MOU for 6 AgustaWestland AW609 tilt-rotor aircraft

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with AgustaWestland, a unit of Italy’s Finmeccanica SpA, to buy six AW609 tilt-rotor aircraft for search and rescue operations.

Major General Abdullah al-Hashimi, the ministry’s executive director of strategic analysis, told reporters at the Dubai Airshow that the aircraft would improve the capabilities of the entire UAE armed forces.

The AgustaWestland AW609, formerly the Bell/Agusta BA609, is a twin-engined tilt-rotor aircraft that can take off and land like a helicopter, but flies like a plane.

AgustaWestland said in a statement that three of the aircraft would be delivered starting in 2019, with UAE’s Joint Aviation Command also taking options for three more aircraft. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Jason Neely)