AIRSHOW-Etihad seen close to buying around 75 Airbus jets -sources
November 16, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 4 years ago

AIRSHOW-Etihad seen close to buying around 75 Airbus jets -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways is in talks to order as many as 75 Airbus jets, including around 50 of the European planemaker’s long-haul A350, industry sources said on Saturday.

The roughly $16 billion order, expected to be announced at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday, may include approximately 25 smaller A320neos, the sources said.

Etihad and Airbus declined to comment.

Industry sources have said Etihad is also expected to order around 55 Boeing jets worth $18 billion from Boeing at the show including 25 of its latest long-haul jet, the 777X..

