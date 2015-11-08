FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Etihad says to take delivery of two Boeing 777 freighters in 2016
November 8, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

AIRSHOW-Etihad says to take delivery of two Boeing 777 freighters in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Etihad Airways announced on Sunday it would take delivery of two Boeing 777 freighter aircraft, exercising options that formed part of its $67 billion mixed fleet order for 199 aircraft in 2013.

In a statement, the airline said the additional aircraft, worth $637 million at list prices, were due for delivery in 2016. They will be part of Etihad freighter arm Etihad Cargo, which currently operates three Boeing 777Fs, three Boeing 747s and four Airbus A330s.

Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Editing by William Maclean

