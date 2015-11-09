FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala signs maintenance joint venture with GE Aviation
#Market News
November 9, 2015

Abu Dhabi's Mubadala signs maintenance joint venture with GE Aviation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mubadala, the Abu Dhabi-based investment and development firm, and GE Aviation on Monday said they had agreed to form a maintenance, repair and operations joint venture, another step toward making Mubadala a key GE supplier by 2020.

The agreement calls for the creation of a facility at the Nibras Al Ain Aerospace Park, and an unspecified direct investment by General Electric in the new venture.

GE will also set up a dedicated parts logistics center for its GEnx engine to service the joint venture and regional GEnx operators, the companies said in a joint statement released during the Dubai Airshow. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
