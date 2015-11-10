FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Air Force leader backs moves to speed up arms sales reviews
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Spotify, Hulu target students
Technology
Spotify, Hulu target students
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. Air Force leader backs moves to speed up arms sales reviews

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah James on Tuesday said it was important to speed up reviews of foreign arms sales requests, and she was open to the idea of creating a White House-level position to oversee the review process across the government.

James told reporters at the Dubai Airshow that she had heard the concerns of U.S. companies, who argue that delays in approvals of foreign arms sales may drive potential countries to non-U.S. buyers. She vowed to redouble her efforts to streamline and accelerate the process.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Nadia Saleem

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.