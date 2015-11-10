FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-U.S. Air Force leaders defends bomber competition process
AIRSHOW-U.S. Air Force leaders defends bomber competition process

DUBAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Air Force Secretary Deborah James on Tuesday defended the process used to select Northrop Grumman Corp to build the next-generation U.S. bomber, saying it was “very deliberate” and included a number of independent reviews.

James said the Air Force stood by its decision, but would wait to see how the U.S. Government Accountability Office ruled on a formal protest filed against the decision by Boeing Co and Northrop Grumman Corp. A ruling is due by mid-December.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Miral Fahmy

