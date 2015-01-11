Dubai Aluminium says completes $1.8 bln loan to fund general business

DUBAI, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Dubai Aluminium (Dubal) has completed a $1.8 billion seven-year loan for general business purposes, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The deal was underwritten by Citigroup, Emirates NBD and Societe Generale, the statement said. Twelve other banks also contributed to the loan, it added.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Dubal had signed the deal at the very end of 2014.

Dubal merged in 2013 with Abu Dhabi’s Emirates Aluminium (Emal) to create Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the world’s fifth-largest aluminium company with an enterprise value of about $15 billion. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)