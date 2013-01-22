FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Dubai adds 30-year dollar conventional bond tranche
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
January 22, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Dubai adds 30-year dollar conventional bond tranche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Emirate of Dubai has added a 30-year dollar benchmark conventional bond tranche to the 10-year benchmark Islamic bond, according to a source.

The sovereign has set price guidance of 5.375%-5.5% for the new 30-year note, the source said.

Earlier today the company set guidance of 4% area for a 10-year sukuk, with the order book at over USD9bn.

Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, NBAD and Standard Chartered are managing the transaction. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Edited by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.