Dubai's DHCOG 2014 profit rises 42 pct, still eyes telco sales

DUBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group (DHCOG), part of a conglomerate owned by the emirate’s ruler, reported a 42 percent increase in 2014 net profit in Sunday as property and land sales boosted earnings.

The company made a net profit in 2014 of 4.68 billion dirhams ($1.27 billion) last year, up from 3.30 billion dirhams in 2013, according to an emailed statement.

Driving the higher profit was a 13.6 percent rise in total revenue to 13.23 billion dirhams, which Chief Executive Ahmed bin Byat said was aided by a 5.6 billion dirham contribution from higher property and land sales and 8.5 percent growth in recurring revenues.

DHCOG is part of Dubai Holding, which runs multiple businesses including hotel group Jumeirah, business park TECOM Investments and Dubai Properties Group.

Among its units is Emirates International Telecommunications (EIT), which has investments in Dubai-listed du, Tunisie Telecom and Malta’s GO.

DHCOG said it was continuing to “seek and assess viable divestment opportunities” within EIT but there were no sales during 2014.

EIT Chief Executive Deepak Padmanabhan said in October 2013 it had begun a formal sale process for its 35 percent stake in Tunisia’s state-linked operator. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)