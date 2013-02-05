FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Dubai's Deyaar 2012 net profit grows marginally
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 5, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Dubai's Deyaar 2012 net profit grows marginally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Deyaar 2012 consolidated net profit 38.6 mln dirhams

* Delivered 629 units in 2012 for 600 mln dirhams

* Q4 net profit 5.4 mln dirhams - Reuters calculations (Adds details, calculated Q4 profit figure)

DUBAI, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Dubai developer Deyaar on Tuesday reported a marginal increase in full year net profit, as it booked gains from deliveries of long-pending commercial and residential properties in the emirate.

Deyaar, the emirate’s second largest developer by market value, made a consolidated net profit of 38.6 million dirhams ($10.5 million) in 2012, compared with 37.7 million dirhams in the year-ago period, it said in an emailed statement.

Its fourth-quarter net profit was 5.4 million dirhams compared with a loss of 7.8 million dirhams in the prior-year period, Reuters calculated based on the full year earning figures provided by the company.

No quarterly figures were provided and Reuters calculated the quarterly figure from previous financial statements.

The earnings fell well short of an estimate by SICO Bahrain which expected a fourth-quarter profit of 22.6 million dirhams.

The developer, on of the many property firms in Dubai that were badly hit by the real estate bust in 2009, has focused on completion of stalled developments and have not announced any new project in years.

Deyaar delivered a total of 629 commercial and residential units to customers in 2012 at a total sales value of 600 million dirhams, it said.

Property firms in Dubai are gradually recovering from a real estate collapse that saw home prices in the emirate plunge by over 50 percent from its peak in 2008.

Emaar Properties, Dubai’s largest developer, posted a 28 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit last week, as it revived some of its stalled projects. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.