Dubai econ growth seen at around 5 pct in 2013, 2014 - stats office

DUBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Dubai’s economy is expected to have grown at around 5 percent in 2013 after a roughly 4.5 percent expansion in the first nine months, the emirate’s statistics office head said on Monday.

“It is expected that growth, according to available information, will reach around 5 percent in 2013 compared to 2012,” Executive Director Arif Obaid al-Muhairi said on the statistics office’s website www.dsc.gov.ae.

“We expect that the current year will witness growth close to these rates,” he said. (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Rania El Gamal)