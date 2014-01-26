FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's Emaar confirms new CEO appointment
#Financials
January 26, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Emaar confirms new CEO appointment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Dubai’s Emaar Properties has appointed a new chief executive, the major real estate developer said on Sunday, confirming a Reuters report from last week.

Abdulla Lahej is the new CEO. He joined Emaar as an assistant project manager in 2000 and led flagship projects such as Downtown Dubai, including construction of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower.

He replaces long-serving Low Ping, who will remain an advisor to the company’s chairman and founder Mohammed Alabbar, and work with him on his Asian real estate development projects, Emaar said in a stock market filing.

Ping left the CEO post towards the end of 2013, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing sources. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

