Dubai's Emirates NBD names new investment banking unit chief
#Financials
May 22, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai's Emirates NBD names new investment banking unit chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest lender, named Mohammad Kamran Wajid as chief executive of its investment banking arm Emirates NBD Capital, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Wajid, a 14-year veteran of the bank, was previously general manager of the unit, a role which he took up in November after ENBD consolidated its investment banking and financial advisory businesses under its Emirates NBD Capital arm.

He replaces Suresh Kumar, who left the bank in January.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval, the statement added. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Reed Stevenson)

