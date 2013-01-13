FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Dubai Q4 earnings estimates
#Financials
January 13, 2013

TABLE - Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

Jan 13 (Reuters) - 
 AIR ARABIA - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates
for Air Arabia in millions of UAE dirhams.
                           Q4 2012         %change
SICO Bahrain                120.00           54.92
EFG Hermes                   71.00        -8.34
Arqaam Capital              68.00              -12.21
QNB Financial              107.70           39.04
Average                   91.68           18.35

Air Arabia reported a net profit of 77.46 million UAE dirhams in
the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------
 ARABTEC HOLDINGS - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Arabtec Holdings in millions of UAE
dirhams.
                           Q4 2012         %change
SICO Bahrain                59.60           -64.06
Beltone Financial             54.00           -67.43
EFG Hermes                  41.00            -75.27
Global Investment House     67.00           -59.59
Arqaam Capital             41.00            -75.27    
Average                  52.52            -68.33

Arabtec Holdings reported a net profit of 165.82 million UAE
dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------
 DRAKE & SCULL INTERNATIONAL - Following are fourth-quarter net
profit estimates for Drake & Scull International in
millions of UAE dirhams.
                           Q4 2012         %change
SICO Bahrain                 10.20          -73.51
EFG Hermes                   17.00           -55.86
Global Investment House      24.80          -35.60
Arqaam Capital              18.00           -53.26
Average                   17.50           -54.56

Drake & Scull International reported a net profit of 38.51
million UAE dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------
 DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Dubai Islamic Bank in millions of UAE
dirhams.
                           Q4 2012         %change
Arqaam Capital            148.00          -7.50
EFG Hermes                   219.00          36.88

Dubai Islamic Bank reported a net profit of 161.4 million UAE
dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------
 DUBAI FINANCIAL MARKET - Following are fourth-quarter net
profit estimates for Dubai Financial Market in millions
of UAE dirhams.
                           Q4 2012         %change
HSBC                        -6.00          
Global Investment House      1.40          

Dubai Financial Market reported a net loss of 14.47 million UAE
dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------
 EMAAR PROPERTIES - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Emaar Properties in millions of UAE
dirhams.
                           Q4 2012         %change
Aljazira Capital            470.00           -34.42
SICO Bahrain                    409.00           -42.93
EFG Hermes                   754.00            5.21
Arqaam Capital              552.00           -22.98
Average                   546.25            -23.78

Emaar Properties reported a net profit of 716.66 million UAE
dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011.
---------------------------------------------------
 EMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECOMMUNICATIONS (DU) - Following are
fourth-quarter net profit estimates for Emirates Integrated
Telecommunications (DU) in millions of UAE dirhams.

                           Q4 2012         %change
SICO Bahrain                828.00          88.10
Beltone Financial             814.00          84.92
EFG Hermes                  787.00          78.78
Average                  809.67          83.93

du reported a net profit of 440.20 million UAE dirhams in the
fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------
 EMIRATES NBD - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Emirates NBD in millions of UAE dirhams.

                           Q4 2012         %change
Beltone Financial            545.00          173.72
Arqaam Capital             151.00          -24.16
EFG Hermes                    705.00          254.08
SICO Bahrain               578.80          190.69
Global Investment House    440.00          120.98
Average                  483.96          143.06

Emirates NBD reported a net profit of 199.11 million UAE dirhams
in the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------
 MASHREQBANK - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates
for Mashreqbank in millions of UAE dirhams.
                          Q4 2012         %change
Arqaam Capital            146.00          128.37

Mashreqbank reported a net profit of 63.93 million UAE dirhams
in the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------
 SHUAA CAPITAL - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Shuaa Capital in millions of UAE
dirhams.
                           Q4 2012         %change           
HSBC                      -20.00            82.12

Shuaa Capital reported a net loss of 111.87 million UAE dirhams
in the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------
 TAMWEEL - Following are fourth-quarter net profit estimates for
Tamweel in millions of UAE dirhams.
                          Q4 2012         %change
Arqaam Capital          23.00            -26.31
EFG Hermes                 19.00           -39.12

Tamweel reported a net profit of 31.21 million UAE dirhams in
the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------
 DEYAAR DEVELOPMENT - Following are fourth-quarter net profit
estimates for Deyaar Development in millions of UAE
dirhams.
                          Q4 2012         
SICO Bahrain                 22.60           

Deyaar Development reported a net loss of 7.38 million UAE
dirhams in the fourth quarter of 2011.
----------------------------------------------------

 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
