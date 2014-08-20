FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Singer resigns as CEO of Dubai financial zone authority
#Market News
August 20, 2014 / 10:35 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Singer resigns as CEO of Dubai financial zone authority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background, context)

DUBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Jeffrey Singer said on Wednesday that he had resigned as chief executive of the DIFC Authority, which oversees Dubai’s financial free zone, the Dubai International Financial Centre.

The resignation is with immediate effect, Singer told Reuters by telephone. He declined to comment further.

Founded in 2004, the DIFC has grown rapidly to become the Middle East’s top banking centre. The number of active registered companies operating within it rose 14 percent to 1,039 last year.

Two financial industry sources aware of the matter said the resignation was for personal reasons and that DIFC Governor Essa Kazim would continue to oversee the zone’s operations while a replacement for Singer was found.

Singer was appointed CEO in July 2012, after four years as CEO of the Nasdaq Dubai bourse, the smaller of the emirate’s two stock markets. Before that, he was a senior executive at NASDAQ OMX Group, handling that company’s international development.

Reporting by Andrew Torchia and Matt Smith; additional reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by John Stonestreet

