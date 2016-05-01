FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai Financial Market Q1 net profit rises 27 pct
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 1, 2016 / 1:46 PM / a year ago

Dubai Financial Market Q1 net profit rises 27 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 1 (Reuters) - Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf’s only listed stock exchange, reported a 27 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday as trading activity increased.

The firm made a net profit of 86 million dirhams ($23.4 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 67.7 million dirhams in the year-ago period, it said in a statement.

Trading commissions are the main source of income for DFM, and 40.6 billion dirhams worth of shares were traded in the first quarter of 2016, up from 37.7 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Dubai’s government owns a majority stake in DFM through holding company Borse Dubai. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.