Dubai Financial Market Q1 net profit jumps significantly
April 23, 2014 / 12:06 PM / 3 years ago

Dubai Financial Market Q1 net profit jumps significantly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Dubai Financial Market, the Gulf Arab region’s only listed bourse, said on Wednesday its first-quarter net profit jumped significantly, outstripping analysts’ expectations.

The exchange made 215.1 million dirhams ($58.6 million) in the opening three months of 2014, compared with 27 million dirhams in the corresponding period of last year, it said in a statement.

Analysts at HSBC and Global Research expected a quarterly profit of 202 million and 109 million dirhams respectively. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)

