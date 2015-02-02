FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai Financial Market Q4 net profit rises 31 pct
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 2, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Dubai Financial Market Q4 net profit rises 31 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf’s only listed stock exchange, reported a 31 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday as trading volumes increased.

The firm, which runs securities trading in Dubai, made a net profit of 138.2 million dirhams ($37.63 million) in the three months to December 31, up from a net profit of 105.4 million dirhams in the year-ago period, Reuters calculated using company figures.

Global Investment House had forecast DFM would fourth-quarter net profit of 120 million dirhams.

DFM’s full-year profit rose 167 percent to 759.3 million dirhams, it said in a statement.

Trading commissions are the main source of income for DFM and daily trading activity rose to 639.5 million shares in 2014 from 510.7 million shares in 2013.

DFM’s board has proposed paying a cash dividend of 7 fils per share for 2014, up from 5 fils per share in 2013. There are 100 fils in a dirham.

Dubai’s government, which has a majority stake in DFM through holding company Borse Dubai, had been in protracted talks with neighbouring Abu Dhabi about merging the two emirates’ main exchanges.

The planned merger had been shelved for the foreseeable future as terms for the politically sensitive move could not be agreed, sources told Reuters in July

$1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Matt Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.