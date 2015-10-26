FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai Financial Market's third-quarter net profit slumps 70 pct
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Dubai Financial Market's third-quarter net profit slumps 70 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf’s only listed stock exchange, reported a 70 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Monday as trading activity plunged, tracking a slump in oil prices.

The company, which runs securities trading in Dubai, made a net profit of 45.4 million dirhams ($12.4 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from a net profit of 153.5 million dirhams in the year-ago period, a statement said.

Trading commissions are the main source of income for DFM. During the third quarter, the value of trades on the exchange fell 63 percent to 29 billion dirhams, year-on-year.

Dubai’s government owns a majority stake in DFM through holding company Borse Dubai.

$1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.