March 31, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai bourse to hold roadshow in London

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - Bourse operator Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will hold a roadshow for international investors in London together with Goldman Sachs to showcase companies listed in the emirate, it said on Monday.

Executives from 13 companies listed on the DFM and NASDAQ Dubai will meet investors on April 28-29, it said.

United Arab Emirates bourses are expected to attract more foreign money from May, when international equity index compiler MSCI is due to upgrade the UAE to emerging from frontier market status.

The daily average value of stocks traded on the DFM this year has jumped 424 percent to 1.79 billion dirhams ($487 million) from 341 million dirhams a year earlier, the DFM said. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE Dirhams) (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

