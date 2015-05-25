FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai's bourse to add trading-at-last session
May 25, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai's bourse to add trading-at-last session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - Dubai Financial Market, the emirate’s main stock exchange, will add a five-minute “trading-at-last session” to its daily routine as it adjusts the pre-closing session next month, it said on Monday.

The pre-closing session, which now runs for 10 minutes starting at 1350 local time (0950 GMT), will begin at 1345 from June 4 and have a more clearly defined time frame for placing and cancelling orders.

The new trading-at-last session will start 20 seconds after 1355, allowing investors to place orders based on the already calculated closing prices of securities.

A similar phase is used by pan-European stock exchange Euronext. Dubai Financial Market said it was making the changes after consulting market participants about how to adopt international best practices. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

