Dubai holding CEO and vice chairman departed -sources

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - The chief executive and vice chairman of Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler, have left the company, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The departures come a few days after Abdulla al-Habbai was chosen as chairman of the investment conglomerate by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Dubai Holding chief executive Fadel al-Ali and vice chairman Ahmad Bin Byat had both left, the sources said.

The company was not immediately available to comment.

Dubai Holding's previous chairman, Mohammed Abdullah al-Gergawi, resigned last month. He had headed the company since it was founded in 2004.