FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Dubai holding CEO and vice chairman departed -sources
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 30, 2017 / 3:10 PM / 5 months ago

Dubai holding CEO and vice chairman departed -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - The chief executive and vice chairman of Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler, have left the company, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The departures come a few days after Abdulla al-Habbai was chosen as chairman of the investment conglomerate by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum. Dubai Holding chief executive Fadel al-Ali and vice chairman Ahmad Bin Byat had both left, the sources said.

The company was not immediately available to comment.

Dubai Holding's previous chairman, Mohammed Abdullah al-Gergawi, resigned last month. He had headed the company since it was founded in 2004.

Reporting By Hadeel Al Sayegh and Tom Arnold; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by David Goodman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.