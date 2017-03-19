Dubai ruler appoints Abdulla al-Habbai as Dubai Holding chairman

DUBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - The ruler of the emirate of Dubai on Sunday appointed Abdulla al-Habbai as chairman of Dubai Holding, the ruler's investment vehicle and a major force in developing the Dubai economy, the Dubai Media Office said on its Twitter account.

The order issued by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who is also United Arab Emirates prime minister, said Habbai would remain chairman of Meraas Holding, a large real estate developer.

Dubai Holding chairman Mohammed Abdullah al-Gergawi resigned as chairman of Dubai Holding last month to focus on his role in the UAE government. (Reporting by Mohamed El-Sherif; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Andrew Torchia)