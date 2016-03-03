FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai Holding unit launches buy-back offer for £500 mln 2017 notes
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2016 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai Holding unit launches buy-back offer for £500 mln 2017 notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) - Dubai Holding Commercial Operations has invited holders of its £500 million 6 percent 2017 notes to tender them for buy-back starting Thursday.

The unit of Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate’s ruler, said it would buy up to £250 million at a minimum price of 99.00 percent, it said in a bourse statement.

The firm said it would pay cash to buy back the notes ahead of their maturity via an auction process. The tender’s deadline is March 11 and the expected settlement date for the offer is March 22. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.