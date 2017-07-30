FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Investments Real Estate signs 1.1 billion dirhams loan deal
July 30, 2017 / 9:41 AM / an hour ago

Dubai Investments Real Estate signs 1.1 billion dirhams loan deal

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - Dubai Investments Real Estate Company, a subsidiary of Dubai Investments, has signed a deal for a 1.1 billion dirhams ($299.50 million) loan to develop a residential project in Dubai's Mirdif neighbourhood, the company said on Sunday.

The loan was provided by First Abu Dhabi Bank and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, with the former acting as coordinator of the facility.

The loan will back the Mirdif Hills real estate development, a residential project near Dubai International Airport with a cost in excess of 3 billion dirhams.

Dubai Investments is partly owned by Dubai's sovereign wealth fund, Investment Corporation of Dubai. ($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, writing by Davide Barbuscia. Editing by Jane Merriman)

