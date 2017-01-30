FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Investments Q4 net profit rises 2.9 pct
January 30, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 7 months ago

Dubai Investments Q4 net profit rises 2.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Dubai Investments, a conglomerate in which sovereign fund Investment Corp of Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, reported a 2.9 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday, according to Reuters' calculations.

* Profit was 368.5 million dirhams ($100.3 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with a profit of 358.1 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015.

* Reuters made the calculation using financial statements in lieu of a quarterly earnings breakdown.

* For the full-year of 2016 net profit reached 1.22 billion dirhams, up from 1.11 billion dirhams in 2015, it said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold, editing by Louise Heavens)

