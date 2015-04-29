FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai investments posts 6.5 pct Q1 net profit rise
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai investments posts 6.5 pct Q1 net profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dubai April 29 (Reuters) - Dubai Investments said on Wednesday that its net profit for the first quarter rose 6.5 percent on the back of its real estate and manufacturing businesses.

The conglomerate, in which sovereign fund Investment Corp of Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, said its net profit was 282 million dirhams ($76.8 million) in the three months to March 31, compared with 265 million dirhams in the same period of 2014.

“The company’s real estate and manufacturing businesses have witnessed positive trends, and both the sectors are expected to continue the growth trajectory through the year,” Khalid bin Kalban, the firm’s chief executive, said in a statement. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.