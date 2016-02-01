FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Investments Q4 net profit rises 2.6 pct
February 1, 2016 / 4:30 AM / 2 years ago

Dubai Investments Q4 net profit rises 2.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Dubai Investments reported a 2.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday.

The conglomerate, in which sovereign fund Investment Corp of Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, made a profit of 357.3 million dirham ($97.3 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated based on its annual financial statement in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

This compares with a profit of 348.1 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014.

Dubai Investments’ 2015 net profit was 1.11 billion dirhams, it said in a bourse statement, down from 1.34 billion dirhams in 2014. ($1 = 3.6727 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem, editing by Matt Smith)

