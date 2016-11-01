Dubai Investments Q3 net profit rises 35.9 pct

DUBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Dubai Investments, a conglomerate in which sovereign fund Investment Corp of Dubai owns an 11.5 percent stake, reported a 35.9 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday as rental income rose over the period.  Profit of 334.4 million dirhams ($91.06 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement, compared with a profit of 246.1 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2015. ($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Hadeel Al Sayegh)