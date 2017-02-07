BRIEF-Bank Coop FY 2016 operating income up 0.8 pct
* FY operating income rose by 1.8 million Swiss francs ($1.80 million)(+ 0.8 pct)
DUBAI Feb 7 Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates, has set final pricing guidance for its planned five-year sukuk issue in the area of 175 basis points over mid-swaps, acording to a document released by the banks arranging the sukuk.
Order books for the Islamic bond sale were in excess of $2.2 billion and are due to close at 1200 GMT.
Earlier on Tuesday Dubai Islamic Bank had provided initial pricing guidance in the area of 185 basis points over mid-swaps. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Says HSBC launches invitation to holders of outstanding $500 million 4.8 percent notes due 2019 of Kuwait Projects Co to tender their notes for purchase by cash
* Reaches conditional agreement on acquisition of JM's (35.7 pct) and HSB's (35.7 pct) shares in Småa AB