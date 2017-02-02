FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai Islamic Bank to meet investors ahead of possible sukuk
February 2, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 7 months ago

Dubai Islamic Bank to meet investors ahead of possible sukuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Dubai Islamic Bank, the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates by assets, will meet fixed income investors in London on Feb. 6 ahead of a potential sukuk issuance, the bank said on Thursday.

A five-year benchmark issue, which usually means upwards of $500 million, might follow.

The lender has appointed Bank ABC, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, KFH Capital, Maybank Investment Bank Berhard, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Sharah Islamic Bankk and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

