MOVES-Dubai bank Mashreq appoints new retail bank head
November 26, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Dubai bank Mashreq appoints new retail bank head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mashreq, Dubai’s third-biggest bank by assets, said on Thursday Subroto Som had been appointed head of its retail banking group.

The former Standard Chartered banker takes over from Farhad Irani, who is leaving after almost five years at the helm to rejoin his family in Australia, Mashreq said in a statement.

Som’s last assignment with Standard Chartered was head of consumer banking for the ASEAN region, the statement said. (Reporting By Tom Arnold. Editing by Jane Merriman)

