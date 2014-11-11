FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dubai Meraas unit plans $689 mln IPO for theme park project
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 11, 2014 / 5:41 AM / 3 years ago

Dubai Meraas unit plans $689 mln IPO for theme park project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Dubai Parks and Resorts, part of the emirate’s Meraas investment group, will offer 40 percent of its shares to the public in a $689 million intiial public offer, the company said on Tuesday.

The company will offer 2.53 billion shares at a price of 1 dirham each, in an offer that will run from Nov. 17 to 30. Five percent of the offer will be reserved for the national government’s Emirates Investment Authority.

Dubai Parks and Resorts plans a massive real estate development project in Dubai’s Jebel Ali area that is to include theme parks and hotel facilities. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.