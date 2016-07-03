MOVES-Dubai Properties Group CEO AlMulla resigns - sources

DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Dubai Properties Group Chief Executive Abdullatif AlMulla resigned last week, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

AlMulla joined Dubai Properties Group in August 2015. The reason for his departure was not immediately known.

Dubai Properties Group is a unit of Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle owned by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

AlMulla was previously chief executive of TECOM Group, another unit of Dubai Holding which concentrates on developing business parks and free zones.

Calls made to AlMulla and Dubai Properties Group were not immediately answered. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Keith Weir)