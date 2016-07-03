UPDATE 1-MOVES-Dubai Properties Group says appoints former Emaar exec Lahej as CEO

* Lahej to become Dubai Properties Group CEO-statement

* AlMulla leaving to pursue 'new ventures'

* Dubai Properties Group is owned by Dubai's ruler (Recasts to include DPG statement on new CEO, AlMulla's exit)

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, July 3 (Reuters) - Dubai Properties Group (DPG) has appointed former Emaar Properties executive Abdulla Lahej as chief executive to succeed Abdullatif AlMulla following his resignation last week.

Earlier on Sunday, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that AlMulla had resigned.

AlMulla joined Dubai Properties Group only in August 2015.

In a statement to Reuters on Sunday, Dubai Properties Group said it "can confirm that Abdullatif AlMulla will be leaving to pursue new ventures".

Former Emaar group chief executive Abdulla Lahej has been appointed as Dubai Properties Group's chief executive, the statement said. Lahej left Emaar in April 2015, according to a statement from the developer at the time.

Dubai Properties Group is a unit of Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle owned by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum.

AlMulla was previously chief executive of TECOM Group, another unit of Dubai Holding which concentrates on developing business parks and free zones. (Editing by Keith Weir)