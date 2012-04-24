FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai plans 5- and 10-yr sukuk, launch imminent - leads
April 24, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai plans 5- and 10-yr sukuk, launch imminent - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - The government of Dubai plans to issue a benchmark Islamic bond, or sukuk, made up of a five-year and a 10-year tenor, arranging banks said on Tuesday.

Guidance for the five-year and 10-year tranche is in the 5 percent and 6.5 percent area, respectively. Benchmark-sized is usually understood to mean at least $500 million.

Citigroup Inc., HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Dubai Islamic Bank are mandated arrangers on the deal, which is due to launch “as soon as possible,” according to arrangers.

Reuters reported earlier on Tuesday that Dubai had mandated banks for a new bond issue, which could be up $1.5 billion.

