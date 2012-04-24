FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dubai picks banks for up to $1.5 bln bond - sources
April 24, 2012 / 6:47 AM / 5 years ago

Dubai picks banks for up to $1.5 bln bond - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 24 (Reuters) - Dubai has mandated four banks for a sovereign bond of up to $1.5 billion which may be launched as early as this week, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The Gulf Arab emirate, which has been slowly recovering from a crippling debt crisis, selected HSBC, Citi, Dubai Islamic Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi , said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The government is mulling a dual-tranche dated issue which may be an Islamic bond, or sukuk, said one of the sources. It has also updated its bond prospectus.

Dubai’s five-year credit default swaps have narrowed dramatically since the emirate was hit by a debt crisis. Spreads stood at around 370 basis points on Tuesday, far below the levels around 650 basis points hit after Dubai World announced it needed to restructure some $25 billion in debt in late 2009.

